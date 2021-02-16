Vinyl Windows Update This Nashville's Home Curb Appeal
PostedbyBrittany Schroeder
on February 16, 2021
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Franklin, TN
Age of Structure:
20 years old
Area of Structure Involved:
Exterior windows
Products Used:
Specialty Windows and 250 Series Windows
Our Pella of Franklin team worked with this Nashville homeowner to update their windows. Their 20-year-old windows were rotting and leaking air. The homeowner chose Pella 250 series vinyl windows.
These vinyl windows are a low maintenance, affordable and energy-efficient option nearly perfect for any home!
Before
After
