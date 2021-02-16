<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Vinyl Windows Update This Nashville's Home Curb Appeal

PostedbyBrittany Schroeder

on February 16, 2021

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Franklin, TN

  • Age of Structure:

    20 years old

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Exterior windows

  • Products Used:

    Specialty Windows and 250 Series Windows

Our Pella of Franklin team worked with this Nashville homeowner to update their windows. Their 20-year-old windows were rotting and leaking air. The homeowner chose Pella 250 series vinyl windows.

These vinyl windows are a low maintenance, affordable and energy-efficient option nearly perfect for any home!

Before

page banner

After

page banner

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now