Benefit from Low Maintenance, Cost-Effective Vinyl Windows

Nashville is a diverse city known for its culture, vibrance, and country music talent. This city, also known as the Athens of the South, the Birthplace of Country Music and, colloquially, Nash Vegas, is rich with American history. As part of the Deep South, one thing that stands out in this city is its unique architecture. Throughout neighborhoods like Mount Juliet, Hendersonville, Inglewood, Forest Hills, and more, you’ll find homes in a range of styles, including but not limited to Georgian Revival, Antebellum, French Provincial, American Farmhouse, Ranch, and Cottage. 

Of course, windows are a must-have in any home. Because of their energy efficiency, quality, and affordability, many homeowners in Nashville are opting for vinyl windows for their replacement projects and new builds. At Pella, our vinyl window material is tried, tested, and proven to be weathering- and fade-resistant, making it ideal for Nashville’s varied climate. Our vinyl windows are available in multiple styles: awning, single- and double-hung, picture, sliding, and casement, which complement Nashville’s varied architectural styles. Here are some popular vinyl window trends in Nashville.

Popular Local Trends & Styles

Single-Hung Vinyl Windows

A low-maintenance, easily operable window type, single-hung windows are common in American homes. These windows have a fixed top sash and can be opened by raising the bottom sash. Single-hung windows are compatible with most home styles and can be made in a range of sizes, shapes, colors, and materials to best match your home. In addition to aesthetics, you can also customize your single-hung windows with various hardware and screen options.

Bronze Vinyl Windows

If you’re looking to make a bold statement and add contrast to your home’s exterior, bronze windows are for you. This window color is classic yet trendy, helping homes of any time period blend with the modern age. At Pella, our bronze vinyl windows are made with a white interior frame to ensure they blend seamlessly with your home’s interior design.

Double-Hung Vinyl Windows

Double-hung windows, also known as sash windows and hung sash windows, are the most popular window style in America. These windows look similar to single-hung, however, they have two operable sashes that both tilt inward for easy cleaning. These windows are a great option if you want to maximize your home’s ventilation and natural light. Double-hung windows can be customized with various different hardware, grilles, screens, and color combinations and can be manufactured in a range of sizes to help you achieve your unique goals.

Product Lines

Nashville Climate Recommendations

Energy Efficiency

Pella utilizes Low-E insulating glass with argon to help keep your home insulated during chilly winters and moderate summers.

Between-the-Glass Blinds or Shades

Benefit from easy cleaning, increased temperature control, and more control over your home’s privacy and natural light with between-the-glass window treatments.

Dual-Pane or Triple-Pane Glass

Need to cut your energy costs? Invest in energy-efficient dual or triple-pane windows that fill with insulating gas for added thermal efficiency.

Frequently Asked Questions

