Nashville is a diverse city known for its culture, vibrance, and country music talent. This city, also known as the Athens of the South, the Birthplace of Country Music and, colloquially, Nash Vegas, is rich with American history. As part of the Deep South, one thing that stands out in this city is its unique architecture. Throughout neighborhoods like Mount Juliet, Hendersonville, Inglewood, Forest Hills, and more, you’ll find homes in a range of styles, including but not limited to Georgian Revival, Antebellum, French Provincial, American Farmhouse, Ranch, and Cottage.

Of course, windows are a must-have in any home. Because of their energy efficiency, quality, and affordability, many homeowners in Nashville are opting for vinyl windows for their replacement projects and new builds. At Pella, our vinyl window material is tried, tested, and proven to be weathering- and fade-resistant, making it ideal for Nashville’s varied climate. Our vinyl windows are available in multiple styles: awning, single- and double-hung, picture, sliding, and casement, which complement Nashville’s varied architectural styles. Here are some popular vinyl window trends in Nashville.