5 Things You Need to Know Before Working with Pella Doors & Windows of Northern California

1. We are the Pella Experts.

Pella Doors and Windows of Northern California has a team with some professionals that have been working with Pella for 20+ years. Our staff has deep knowledge and understanding of the product and customer project needs. We focus on Pella windows and doors, and this gives us an edge on competitors that aren’t as specialized. Our store serves all of Northern California and Northern Nevada. We have showrooms sprinkled throughout the state with locations in Alamo, Hayward, Fresno, Rohnert Park, Los Altos, Sacramento, San Francisco, and Truckee. Visit a showroom near you.

Pella Corporation has been building quality products and manufacturing quality windows and doors for many years. Pella offers wood, vinyl, and fiberglass window and door products. Pella is known for our between-the-glass blinds and shades.

2. Pella Representatives that are dedicated to YOU.

When you choose Pella, not only do you get quality windows and doors, you are getting a Pella Expert that is dedicated to you and your project needs. Our sales representatives are out on the job sites, working directly with you to help make sure your project goes smoothly. From initial contact down to delivery, our reps take the time to get it right.

“I had four estimates, but Pella Sales was the only company that gave me choices, prices, and detailed information. Everyone loves my new door, and I would certainly recommend Pella.”

-Ardeene, West Sacramento

3. Pella can help provide guidance for you to select products to meet city codes.

Pella products comply with important industry specifications, that many local codes adopt. We have sold Pella Architect Series® Reserve windows and patio doors for example, that have met San Francisco's historic restoration rules and guidelines.

4. We bring the windows and doors to you.

After the windows and doors arrive to our Hayward warehouse location, our team of delivery drivers bring your product to your home or job site. You will not have to coordinate trucks, manpower, or schedules in order to get your windows and doors to the job. Let us do the heavy lifting.





5. Impeccable Service.

In case things don’t go as planned. We have a fully staffed service team of coordinators and technicians that have many years of Pella experience. They are easy to work with and locally based. We are able to order all parts and replacements needed to ensure a timely solution.

“I could not find anyone in our area that were confident they could do my job-so they recommended I call Pella.”

-Walt & Lynn, Yuba City, CA

Visit www.pellanorcal.com or call 844-257-3552 for more information.