A Napa Farmhouse Transforms Into a Spanish Style Home
PostedbyPella Doors & Windows of Northern California
on April 17, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Napa, CA
Age of Structure:
1955
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Home Remodel
Products Used:
The Napa homeowner wanted to turn their modest 1955 farmhouse into a Spanish-style to fit its Napa vineyard location. With the addition of new sliding patio doors and wood windows, the dream became reality.
