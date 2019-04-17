<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
A Napa Farmhouse Transforms Into a Spanish Style Home

Pella Doors & Windows of Northern California

on April 17, 2019

napa home remodel - before - bedroom update

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Trade

  • Location:

    Napa, CA

  • Age of Structure:

    1955

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entire Home Remodel

  • Products Used:

    Wood Windows, Sliding Patio Doors

The Napa homeowner wanted to turn their modest 1955 farmhouse into a Spanish-style to fit its Napa vineyard location. With the addition of new sliding patio doors and wood windows, the dream became reality.

