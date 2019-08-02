<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Black Windows and Doors Have Contemporary Appeal

PostedbyPella Doors & Windows of Northern California

on August 2, 2019

Dining area with wood fixed and awning windows with black interior finish

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Trade

  • Location:

    Santa Rose, CA

  • Age of Structure:

    New

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entire Home

  • Products Used:

    Wood Windows, Sliding Patio Door

This home in Santa Rosa, California, features wood windows and patio doors from the Architect Series® Contemporary line.  The black interior finish on both windows and doors provides a striking contrast to the crisp, clean color palette.



Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now