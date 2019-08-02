Black Windows and Doors Have Contemporary Appeal
PostedbyPella Doors & Windows of Northern California
on August 2, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Santa Rose, CA
Age of Structure:
New
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Home
Products Used:
This home in Santa Rosa, California, features wood windows and patio doors from the Architect Series® Contemporary line. The black interior finish on both windows and doors provides a striking contrast to the crisp, clean color palette.
.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.