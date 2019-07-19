Black Windows and Doors Update Davis Home
on July 19, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Davis, CA
Age of Structure:
NA
Area of Structure Involved:
Home Remodel
Products Used:
This Davis, California, homeowner was remodeling their home and wanted windows and doors that had a contemporary style and black finishes.
We installed wood fixed and casement windows and sliding patio doors with square grille profiles and black finishes to complement their home's modern farmhouse design.
