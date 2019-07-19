<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Black Windows and Doors Update Davis Home

PostedbyPella Doors & Windows of Northern California

on July 19, 2019

New wood casement and fixed windows with black interior finish and contemporary grille patterns

Project Scope

This Davis, California, homeowner was remodeling their home and wanted windows and doors that had a contemporary style and black finishes.

We installed wood fixed and casement windows and sliding patio doors with square grille profiles and black finishes to complement their home's modern farmhouse design.



Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now