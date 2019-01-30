Black Windows Modernize Napa Home and Eliminates Draft

The homeowners of this Napa, CA home needed to replace their old drafty windows with new more energy efficient windows. Since all the windows in the home needed replaced, the homeowners decided to add a new addition to the home as well. We installed wood casement windows with exterior aluminum cladding for this project. This home has awesome views and we wanted to make sure that the windows allowed a lot of natural light in while still keeping the integrity of the home design with the top row grille pattern. The new windows have updated the aesthetic of the home and allow for better energy efficiency throughout.

