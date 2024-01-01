San Francisco is home to an eclectic mix of architectural styles, from the Victorians that date as far back as the 1850s to the more modern Eichlers of Diamond Heights. There are no shortage of historic homes, and if you happen to own one, now may be a good opportunity to update your windows for the 21st century. There are more energy-efficient options available to you today that can help lessen your heating and cooling costs, improve the comfort of your home and even help reduce your carbon emissions.

Commonly known as: energy star windows, double pane windows, triple pane windows.