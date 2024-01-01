<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Northern California Front Doors

Front Doors add Style and Boost Curb Appeal

Northern California has an eclectic mix of home styles. In San Francisco, you can walk a block and see five different distinct architectural styles: Eastlake, Mission, Mediterranean Revival, Eichler, Art Deco, and more. Front doors offer the design flexibility to fit any of these styles or add a contemporary yet complementary touch.

An entry door can blend in with your home’s existing design. But many homeowners prefer to make a statement. With all the different styles, materials, finishes, and colors, the design combinations are almost endless. You can go simple but bold with a solid red front door or make an impression by adding windows or sidelights to your entry door.

Commonly known as: main door, entry door, entrance door, front entry door

Slide 1 / 4

15% Off Your Entire Project1

AND

No Interest for 24 Months2

Claim Offer

Popular Local Trends & Styles

Storm Doors

Storm doors help protect your front entry door from the elements. Salty sea air, heat, sun, and wildfire smoke can cause fading and wear. Storm doors are made out of aluminum to help withstand these damaging elements. They also double as screen doors. You can get storm doors with interchangeable glass panels and screens or an adjustable screen that you can operate and open like a window when you want to enjoy a nice coastal breeze.

Modern Style

In the Bay Area alone, there are more than 10,000 Eichler homes, a modern architectural style popularized in the 50s and 60s. Modern style homes emphasize clean lines, smooth surfaces, and natural light. Modern front doors are full glass, surrounded by windows, or both. Entry doors with sidelights and transoms provide a modern look, even on more traditional homes.

Glass Front Doors

Adding a window to your door invites more California sunshine into your entryway and creates a stylish exterior aesthetic. Full light entry doors have a single large glass panel and no grids, giving your home a more contemporary appearance. There are dozens of other window options for doors — including ½ light and ¾ light — that can fit your style preferences.

Double Entry Doors

Another element of the modern and contemporary styles trending in Northern California, double doors create a wider, more impactful entrance. With the addition of glass, transom windows, or sidelights, double front doors can bring twice the light and turn into a focal point for your house. Double entry doors are equally popular in older, more traditional styles where the designs are more ornate and decorative.

Northern California Climate Recommendations

Low-E Protection

In the unprecedented drought and dry conditions, SunDefense™ Low-E Insulating Glass can help block a significant percentage of the sun’s heat and ultraviolet rays. Low-E insulating glass helps keep your home comfortable on those frequent sunny days.

Durable Materials

Fiberglass and steel are low-maintenance options that can help stand up to all kinds of weather. These materials have long-lasting finishes to help resist wear from the sun, extreme weather in the mountains, and salty air along the coast.

Weather Protection

Prepare wooden entry doors for the humid coastal winds, salty ocean air, and abundant sunshine. EnduraClad® and EnduraClad® Plus exterior finishes help resist fading and look great for years.

Why Choose Pella?

  • Customized with You in Mind

    Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.

  • Built to Last

    Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.

  • We Come to You

    An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.

Find a Pella Showroom

Explore Your Options with an Expert

A Pella Windows & Doors of Northern California expert can help you pick out a window that fits your home - and your style. Find your local Pella representative to schedule a free in-home consultation, measurement, and estimate.

Enter your Zip Code

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does an entry door cost?
Do I need to finish my Pella entry door?
What glass options are available on Pella entry doors?
How long is the factory prefinish warranty on entry doors?