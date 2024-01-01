Pella NorCal proudly supported the Peninsula Humane Society & the SPCA on June 24th for their Bark n' Brewfest fundraising event. (This event received the honor of being voted Best Fundraising Event on the Peninsula in 2018 and 2019!) It was a delightful afternoon where patrons were encouraged to bring their four-legged friends for a day of fun. This annual fundraiser was dedicated to bolstering the SPCA’s Hope Program, a critical initiative that provides essential resources for all animals under the Humane Society, ensuring they receive the necessary care to prepare them for adoption.