East Bay Agency for Children
Since taking ownership of the branch 9 years ago, the team at Pella NorCal has tried to go above and beyond for the community. The most recent community project was the donation of homemade tie blankets to a local agency.
The East Bay Agency for Children is a local, Oakland, CA agency that provides many services for children across the Bay Area. Their services primarily include school-based behavioral health, intensive behavioral health and family & community wellness for children. Ursula, the agency director, was overjoyed by our donation and said that the blankets would be going to many different homes and children in the local community.
We were happy to be able to use our time and energy to give to those in need. Giving back to the local community is something that the team at Pella NorCal has always strived for every year and we will continue to do so.
Making tie blankets was a fun and easy way to get our team together for a greater good. Not only was it a team-building activity, but we were able to give back to others. The team spent the week before our holiday office closures to take a break to work on the blankets. In all, we finished 20 blankets and donated them to the East Bay Agency for Children.