The East Bay Agency for Children is a local, Oakland, CA agency that provides many services for children across the Bay Area. Their services primarily include school-based behavioral health, intensive behavioral health and family & community wellness for children. Ursula, the agency director, was overjoyed by our donation and said that the blankets would be going to many different homes and children in the local community.

We were happy to be able to use our time and energy to give to those in need. Giving back to the local community is something that the team at Pella NorCal has always strived for every year and we will continue to do so.