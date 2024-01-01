Filoli Historic House & Garden

As a family-owned Pella branch, with many employees born and raised in the Bay Area, it is important to Pella NorCal to support the Bay Area community, especially the historical sites that make it unique. Pella NorCal is committed to supporting historical locations and helping all Bay Area residents flourish by making their homes beautiful.

The festivities of Filoli Pride Weekend kicked off on Friday, June 2 with Dragtopia - an evening of drag shows, a DJ dance party, cocktails, food, and more. The fun continued throughout the weekend with plenty of activities for visitors to enjoy, including a pride scavenger hunt, an artwork presentation by the Queer Ancestors Project in the Filoli Mansion, live bands, food trucks, and inspirational stories shared by members of the LGBT+ community. Pella NorCal was honored to sponsor this event and support local Bay Area community members from all races and backgrounds who have gathered to celebrate their love and the magic that Filoi offers.