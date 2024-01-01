Habitat for Humanity

Pella NorCal provides windows for projects for Habitat in Sonoma County and Pella is one of their preferred windows in all of California. All homes are built with energy efficient windows and materials. PG&E is on site to make sure houses meet energy standards. Marlar said that he loves being involved with Habitat and the positive change that they bring.

“One house that we built was for a single mother who was going through a rough time,” said Marlar. “I learned later that she was able to get a new job and a car in result of the stability from having her own home.”

Team members from Pella NorCal also participate in the annual golf tournament fundraiser for the past couple of years. The event takes place at Windsor Golf Club in Windsor, CA. This is the 18th Annual Charity Golf Tournament and takes place June 30th. The entrance money and auction items all go towards funding more housing and projects for those who need it.