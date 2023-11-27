Pella NorCal Supports the 2023 Home for the Holidays Gala

Pella Doors & Windows of Northern California was proud to support the Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA by sponsoring their Home for the Holidays Gala. The Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is a non-profit organization dedicated to animal rescue, rehabilitation, and adoption. Their Home for the Holiday’s Gala is an annual event that includes an auction, animals available for adoption, dinner, a lively band, and much more. The contributions raised at this event support the SPCA’s Hope Program, which helps animals get adopted provides them with essential medical care, and gives them a second chance at finding their forever homes.

By the end of the night, the event had raised nearly $300,000 for their Hope Program. It's evident that the shared efforts of the Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA, sponsors, participants, and supporters made this event a resounding success, contributing to a "paws-itively" memorable evening for all involved!