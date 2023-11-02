Pella Supports the Notre Dame Belmont Athletics Tigers on the Green

The Tigers on the Green is an annual golf tournament hosted by Notre Dame Belmont at the beautiful Crystal Springs Golf Course. The primary aim of this event is to raise funds for NDB athletics. It serves as a platform for businesses, parents, community members, and alumni to unite in support of NDB through sports. The tournament also encourages players to showcase their school spirit by dressing in costumes or decorating their golf carts, with exciting prizes up for grabs. Following the tournament, participants are treated to a delicious dinner, during which various awards are presented, including best-dressed, longest drive, and closest to the tee, among others.

The evening's excitement continues with a lively auction and a raffle, featuring fantastic prizes generously contributed by NDB constituents. This event not only challenges golfers to test their skills but also allows them to contribute to a meaningful cause.

Pella Windows & Doors of Northern California's partnership with this event in our local peninsula community includes a prominent signage display at one of the tees. We take immense pride in supporting Notre Dame and are thrilled to witness the growth of their athletics. Our strong personal connections with the school amplify our joy in giving back to our community. If you're considering putting your golf skills to the test next year, visit NDB.com and join us in supporting the Tigers!