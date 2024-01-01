The planning phase of the project started 2 years ago, the team reached out to many businesses for sponsors, including Pella Doors and windows of Northern California in the process.

The team was victorious in the SMUD 2016 Tiny House Competition in Sacramento, taking 2nd place overall in the competition and winning individual awards for water conservation, sustainability, craftsmanship and home life.

According to Werts, the team’s founders heard about the SMUD Tiny House Competition through an email sent to students in an interdisciplinary energy course at the University of California, Berkeley. “We started to assemble a group of interested students, THIMBY wasn’t an assignment of any sort — it’s the result of a student-led effort to build an affordable, sustainable tiny home,” said Werts.

While the construction of THIMBY started in May of 2016, the initial planning started in the fall of 2014 where the team put together preliminary designs for the tiny home and finding sponsors for the project.

“Members of our team reached out to companies, both local and national, on their own, and had great success getting support,” said Werts. “Once people heard our story, they were generally eager to help.”

The total project costs were approximately 45K, but the team was able to gather close to 15K of donations and discounts from sponsors (www.calthimby.org).