Habitat for Humanity & Pella NorCal

“We work with Habitat because they are good to communities,” said Adamis. “It’s an organization that gets people back on their feet and the future homeowner works on the project, with us, every step of the way.”

Jason Marlar is the local Pella sales representative in the North Bay that works closely with Habitat for Humanity of Sonoma. Marlar has been working on various projects with the organization starting with the Cotati Commons in Cotati, CA. This project was a group of six homes that Pella NorCal assisted with the windows.

Pella NorCal provides discounted windows for projects for Habitat in Sonoma County and Pella is one of their preferred windows in all of California. All homes are built with energy efficient windows and materials. PG&E is on site to make sure houses meet energy standards. Marlar said that he loves being involved with Habitat and the positive change that they bring.

“One house that we built was for a single mother who was going through a rough time,” said Marlar. “I learned later that she was able to get a new job and a car in result of the stability from having her own home.”

Team members from Pella NorCal also participate in the annual golf tournament fundraiser for the past couple of years. The event takes place at Windsor Golf Club in Windsor, CA. This is the 18th Annual Charity Golf Tournament and takes place June 30th. The entrance money and auction items all go towards funding more housing and projects for those who need it.

“The golf tournament is a fun way to raise money for a great organization,” said Marlar. “I’m glad to be a part of it.”

Pella Corporation in Pella, IA, also has a long history with Habitat for Humanity. Pella Corporation donates time, money and many employees volunteer for the organization every year. There are Pella distribution centers all over the country that are involved with local Habitat organizations.

“I’m proud to be a part of a company that likes to give back to the community on a large scale,” said Adamis. “Habitat for Humanity is a perfect way for us to do that.”

For more information about Habitat for Humanity of Sonoma visit habitatsoco.org. For more information about Pella visit pellanorcal.com or call 844-537-3552.