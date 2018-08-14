Historic Thunderbird Lodge Window Addition

The historic Thunderbird Lodge was constructed in 1936 by a man named George Whittell, Jr. Whittell owned approximately 40,000 acres of Nevada Shoreline and initially purchased the land to develop into luxury summer properties. However, as Whittell grew older, his interest in animals, nature and privacy far outweighed his desire for more money and he held on to much of the property until his death in 1969. Following his death, majority of the land was sold to the Forest Service and Nevada National Parks. In 2000, the George Whittell Estate (Thunderbird Lodge) was added to the National Register of Historic Places.

In 2011, the current owner decided to build out an addition to the lodge and chose Pella to do the windows. It was very important that Pella matched the historic detail and integrity of the lodge. Pella came up with the solution to install special shape, picture, awning and casement wood windows with exterior aluminum cladding. This window replacement project resulted in new windows that complement the lodge, with added energy efficiency.

