Incline Village Home Gets New Wood Windows & Patio Door

Pella Doors & Windows of Northern California

on August 28, 2018

Project Scope

The homeowners of this new construction home in Incline Village, NV wanted windows and doors that showed off their home. We chose to install picture and casement wood windows. The casement and picture windows allow for more natural light to come into the home, and the multi slide patio door opens up the dining room and kitchen to the patio area.




