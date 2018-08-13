Kitchen Pass Through Window to Patio Upgrade | Pella Doors & Windows
Pella Doors & Windows of Northern California
on August 13, 2018
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Truckee, CA
Area of Structure Involved:
Kitchen
Products Used:
The owners of this Truckee, CA home wanted to be able to use both their indoor and outdoor space while entertaining. We built and installed a custom bifold door that the homeowners used as a pass-through window for their kitchen. The custom bifold window opens the kitchen up and hides the window away to create an open flow into their outdoor space.
.
