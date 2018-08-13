<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Kitchen Pass Through Window to Patio Upgrade | Pella Doors & Windows

PostedbyPella Doors & Windows of Northern California

on August 13, 2018

northern california home has custom mini bifold patio doors

Project Scope

The owners of this Truckee, CA home wanted to be able to use both their indoor and outdoor space while entertaining. We built and installed a custom bifold door that the homeowners used as a pass-through window for their kitchen. The custom bifold window opens the kitchen up and hides the window away to create an open flow into their outdoor space.







Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now