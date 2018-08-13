<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

New Casement and Picture Windows in Donner Lake Home

PostedbyPella Doors & Windows of Northern California

on August 13, 2018

donner lake home gets new casement and picture windows

Project Scope

The homeowners of this Donner Lake home in Truckee, CA needed to replace the windows throughout their home. We chose to install wood casement windows and picture windows for this project. The picture windows allow for more natural light to be brought into the home and provides a simple and clean look.









Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now