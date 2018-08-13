New Casement and Picture Windows in Donner Lake Home
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Donner Lake, Truckee, CA
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Home
Products Used:
The homeowners of this Donner Lake home in Truckee, CA needed to replace the windows throughout their home. We chose to install wood casement windows and picture windows for this project. The picture windows allow for more natural light to be brought into the home and provides a simple and clean look.
