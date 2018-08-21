New Wood Entry Door In Fresno Home
PostedbyPella Doors & Windows of Northern California
on August 21, 2018
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Fresno, CA
Area of Structure Involved:
Front Entryway
Products Used:
For the homeowners of this Fresno, CA home the priority was updating their outdated door with something more stylish. The homeowners chose a wood entry door because of the durability and beautiful look of the door. The two sidelights with tempered glass allow for natural light to flow into the home, while also providing privacy for the homeowners.
