<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

New Wood Entry Door In Fresno Home

PostedbyPella Doors & Windows of Northern California

on August 21, 2018

northern california wood entry door replacement\\

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Trade

  • Location:

    Fresno, CA

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Front Entryway

  • Products Used:

    Wood Entry Doors

For the homeowners of this Fresno, CA home the priority was updating their outdated door with something more stylish. The homeowners chose a wood entry door because of the durability and beautiful look of the door. The two sidelights with tempered glass allow for natural light to flow into the home, while also providing privacy for the homeowners.



Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now