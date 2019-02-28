<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
New Wood Windows Brighten Up Oakland Home

PostedbyPella Doors & Windows of Northern California

on February 28, 2019

oakland home gets new wood casement and picture windows

Project Scope

The homeowners of this Oakland, CA home needed new windows in their living room area. We installed wood casement and picture windows for this project. The new windows allow for more natural light into the home and provide a simple and clean look.





