San Francisco Patio Doors

Patio Doors Open Your Home to the California Coast

Living on the West Coast, San Francisco homeowners are in an ideal location for patios. With the mild climate, patios become an outdoor entertaining space year-round, connecting the inside of your home to the beautiful weather outside. Open the doors and bask in the cool breeze from the bay or close the doors and fill your home with an abundance of sunshine.

You can also choose what type of patio doors are best suited to your home, from the ease-of-use of sliding glass doors to the versatile function of bifold patio doors. Unite your indoor and outdoor entertaining areas with a set of patio doors that will change the way you live.

Commonly known as: sliding patio door, sliding door, french patio door, bifold patio door, gliding door, gliding patio door, sliding deck door

Popular Local Trends & Styles

Modern-Style Doors

If you are replacing your patio doors, consider upgrading your style and embrace the sleek styling and clean sightlines of more contemporary patio doors. Available in wood as well as vinyl and fiberglass, modern style patio doors feature thinner frames that fulfill more than one purpose, allowing in more natural light and offering the appearance of large glass doors.

Sliding French Patio Doors

Traditional wood patio doors as popular as ever in the Bay Area, with more San Francisco homeowners choosing to combine the elegant look of French patio doors with the ease-of-use of sliding doors. Wooden sliding doors can achieve the classic French look but also give you the usable space that standard swinging French patio doors seem to lack.

Built-In-Blinds

Large glass panels allow you to admire the outdoors but can leave your privacy lacking. San Francisco homeowners have embraced between-the-glass blinds as a solution. These built-in blinds provide cover for your patio doors without getting in the way and enable you to determine how much natural light you want to invite into your interior space.

Sliding Glass Doors

Gliding along a track and staying within the frame, sliding glass doors serve as a large and convenient opening to the outdoors and leave more room for furniture, decor and movement. Not only do sliding glass doors conserve space and improve traffic flow, they also bring in more sunshine and seamlessly link your indoor and outdoor entertaining areas.

Product Lines

San Francisco Climate Recommendations

Low-E Protection

Keep warm in the winter by helping to reduce the heat loss from your home. Doors with panes of glass with Low-E may help keep your home insulated, blocking out the cold and helping keep the heat in.

Diverse Climate

Prepare for fluctuating temperatures with Pella® Impervia®. This strong fiberglass, for both windows and patio doors, is durable enough to withstand even the most extreme of temperature changes.

Salty Air

In coastal climates, the glass in your patio doors is more vulnerable to corrosion from the salt in the air. The closer your home is to the water, the more susceptible you are to the effects. Consider fiberglass to help maintain the integrity of the your doors.

Why Choose Pella?

  • Customized with You in Mind

    Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.

  • Built to Last

    Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.

  • We Come to You

    An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.

Explore Your Options with an Expert

A Pella Windows & Doors of Northern California expert can help you pick out a window that fits your home - and your style. Find your local Pella representative to schedule a free in-home consultation, measurement, and estimate.

Frequently Asked Questions

