Living on the West Coast, San Francisco homeowners are in an ideal location for patios. With the mild climate, patios become an outdoor entertaining space year-round, connecting the inside of your home to the beautiful weather outside. Open the doors and bask in the cool breeze from the bay or close the doors and fill your home with an abundance of sunshine.

You can also choose what type of patio doors are best suited to your home, from the ease-of-use of sliding glass doors to the versatile function of bifold patio doors. Unite your indoor and outdoor entertaining areas with a set of patio doors that will change the way you live.

Commonly known as: sliding patio door, sliding door, french patio door, bifold patio door, gliding door, gliding patio door, sliding deck door