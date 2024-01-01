San Francisco Patio Doors
Patio Doors Open Your Home to the California Coast
Living on the West Coast, San Francisco homeowners are in an ideal location for patios. With the mild climate, patios become an outdoor entertaining space year-round, connecting the inside of your home to the beautiful weather outside. Open the doors and bask in the cool breeze from the bay or close the doors and fill your home with an abundance of sunshine.
You can also choose what type of patio doors are best suited to your home, from the ease-of-use of sliding glass doors to the versatile function of bifold patio doors. Unite your indoor and outdoor entertaining areas with a set of patio doors that will change the way you live.
Commonly known as: sliding patio door, sliding door, french patio door, bifold patio door, gliding door, gliding patio door, sliding deck door
Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.
Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.
We Come to You
An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.