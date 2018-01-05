Pella Windows and Doors in San Francisco

Alan Zweig, owner and founder of Architectural Fenestration & Restoration Incorporated, has been in the construction industry for over 25 years.

AFR is a window installation and waterproofing company that specializes in San Francisco architecture and restoration. Zweig said that Pella is his window and door provider of choice because Pella has the same business mindset he does.

“Pella solves any problem I throw at them,” said Zweig. “The warranty is excellent and the knowledge of the service team is invaluable as a business owner.”

Zweig got started in the construction industry when he worked at Sears’ home improvement department as an estimator. He eventually worked his way to a management position and ran the largest West Coast office for 10 years before deciding to go solo and start his company, AFR. Zweig said he built his business, AFR, based on what he learned from his past experience, that customer service and satisfaction were top priorities.

“I saw how something as little as replacing a broken Craftsman tool for free, had a huge impact on the customer,” said Zweig. “I’ve built my business on this notion, and Pella fits within that mind set.”