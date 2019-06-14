Pella Windows and Doors Provide Dramatic Views in New Home

These Santa Rosa, California, homeowners lost their home to the Tubbs Fire of 2017.

They saw rebuilding their home as an opportunity and wanted to work with as many local companies as possible. They saw the red double entry doors in their local showroom and fell in love.

In addition to the contemporary red entry doors, we installed a combination of Architect Series® Contemporary, Pella Proline, and Pella® 250 Series windows and sliding patio doors to provide expansive views of nature and a seamless indoor-outdoor connection. The homeowners love their new home. Read more about their experience here.