Northern California Sliding Glass Doors

Sliding Glass Doors Draw in More California Sun

The weather on the West Coast is ideal for patios. You have the luxury of enjoying your outdoor entertaining space year-round. A sliding glass door connects the inside of your home to the beautiful weather, bringing in more sunshine and uniting your indoor and outdoor entertaining areas.

Sliding door panels are large panes of glass that glide along a track and stay within the frame. This patio door style provides large openings to the outdoors and leaves more room for furniture, decor, and movement.

Commonly known as: sliding patio door, sliding door, gliding door, gliding patio door, sliding deck door

Popular Local Trends & Styles

Sliding French Patio Doors

Traditional wood patio doors are as popular on the San Francisco Peninsula as they are up in Lake Tahoe. Many homeowners choose to combine the elegant look of French patio doors with the ease-of-use of sliding doors. Wooden sliding doors achieve the classic French look but give you the usable space that standard swinging French patio doors lack.

Sliding Screen Door*

Northern California has seen more than double the number of mosquitoes in recent years in cities from Fresno to San Jose. Sliding patio screen doors are increasing in popularity as a result. Screens let you bring in the fresh air from a Diablo wind while keeping the mosquitoes out. Self-closing screen doors shut with a simple nudge so the bugs are kept at bay.

Modern Style

Homeowners replacing sliding glass doors are upgrading to a more contemporary style. Modern sliding doors feature sleek styling and clean sightlines. The frames are thinner, which gives you more natural light and the appearance of an even larger sliding glass door. Modern styles are available in wood as well as vinyl and fiberglass, so there’s a contemporary choice for every budget and you can find the best sliding glass door for your home.

Sliding Glass Doors With Built-In-Blinds

Large glass panels allow you to admire your outdoor environment but can leave little room for privacy. California homeowners are opting for between-the-glass blinds to provide cover for their sliding patio doors without getting in the way. Built-in blinds allow you to choose how much light you want to let in and close off your big glass panels at night — all without getting in the way of foot traffic or operation of the sliding door.

*Warning: Use caution when children or pets are around open windows and doors. Screens are not designed to retain children or pets.

Product Lines

Northern California Climate Recommendations

Low-E Protection

In the unprecedented drought and dry conditions, SunDefense™ Low-E Insulating Glass with Argon can help block a significant percentage of the sun’s heat and ultraviolet rays. Low-E insulating glass helps keep your home comfortable on those frequent sunny days.

Durable Materials

Wood with aluminum cladding, vinyl, and fiberglass can stand up to all kinds of weather. These materials have long-lasting, low-maintenance finishes to help resist wear from the sun.

Weather Protection

Prepare wooden patio doors for the humid coastal winds, salty ocean air, and abundant sunshine. EnduraClad® and EnduraClad® Plus exterior finishes help resist fading and look great for years.

Why Choose Pella?

  • Customized with You in Mind

    Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.

  • Built to Last

    Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.

  • We Come to You

    An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.

Explore Your Options with an Expert

A Pella Windows & Doors of Northern California expert can help you pick out a window that fits your home - and your style.

