Special Shape Vinyl Windows Complete Bathroom Addition in Folsom Home
PostedbyPella Doors & Windows of Northern California
on March 26, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Folsom, CA
Area of Structure Involved:
Bathroom addition to home
Products Used:
Special shape vinyl windows bring a level of interest and natural light into this stunning bathroom addition. The homeowners decided to use vinyl window material for the benefit of low maintenance and durability. The uniquely shaped windows have given the homeowners the luxury bathroom they dreamed of and have provided plenty of natural light to the room.
