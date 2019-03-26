<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Special Shape Vinyl Windows Complete Bathroom Addition in Folsom Home

PostedbyPella Doors & Windows of Northern California

on March 26, 2019

folsom home gets new vinyl picture windows in their bathroom addition

Project Scope

Special shape vinyl windows bring a level of interest and natural light into this stunning bathroom addition. The homeowners decided to use vinyl window material for the benefit of low maintenance and durability. The uniquely shaped windows have given the homeowners the luxury bathroom they dreamed of and have provided plenty of natural light  to the room.

