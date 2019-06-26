<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Stunning Views in Hillsborough New Construction

PostedbyPella Doors & Windows of Northern California

on June 26, 2019

Spacious kitchen with three white wood casement windows over the sink area

Project Scope

This Hillsborough, California, customer wanted windows with black aluminum-clad exteriors and white interiors for their new build.

They were looking for windows with contemporary design that would provide expansive views and energy efficiency.

We were able to meet the customer's needs by installing wood hinged and sliding patio doors as well as wood casement windows that allow the homeowner to soak up their natural surroundings. 

 Back to All Projects

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now