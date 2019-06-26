Stunning Views in Hillsborough New Construction
PostedbyPella Doors & Windows of Northern California
on June 26, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Folsom, CA
Age of Structure:
New
Area of Structure Involved:
New construction
Products Used:
This Hillsborough, California, customer wanted windows with black aluminum-clad exteriors and white interiors for their new build.
They were looking for windows with contemporary design that would provide expansive views and energy efficiency.
We were able to meet the customer's needs by installing wood hinged and sliding patio doors as well as wood casement windows that allow the homeowner to soak up their natural surroundings.
