Architecture in the San Francisco Bay Area is as varied as its hilly terrain. Much of the city was rebuilt after a large earthquake in the early 20th century, and therefore contains many homes with styles from this era including Queen Anne, Gothic Revival, Tudor Revival and Shingle Style. These homes are beautiful, yet can be costly to own.

The cost of living in San Francisco is one of the highest in the nation and the city is notorious for its high real estate prices. Vinyl is an affordable, yet quality, material option to keep window replacement within the reach of bay area homeowners looking to upgrade energy efficiency of an older home without breaking the bank.