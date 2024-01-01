<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
San Francisco Vinyl Windows

Vinyl is a Stylish Yet Affordable Window Material

Architecture in the San Francisco Bay Area is as varied as its hilly terrain. Much of the city was rebuilt after a large earthquake in the early 20th century, and therefore contains many homes with styles from this era including Queen Anne, Gothic Revival, Tudor Revival and Shingle Style. These homes are beautiful, yet can be costly to own.

The cost of living in San Francisco is one of the highest in the nation and the city is notorious for its high real estate prices. Vinyl is an affordable, yet quality, material option to keep window replacement within the reach of bay area homeowners looking to upgrade energy efficiency of an older home without breaking the bank.

Popular Local Trends & Styles

Double-Hung Vinyl Replacement Windows

Double-hung windows are a classic choice for their reliable functionality, ventilation flexibility, and timeless look. Replacing your current windows with double-hung vinyl in your bay area home will offer an updated look with added energy efficiency and soundproofing. Double-hung windows are as fitting for a Queen Anne style home as they are in a Tudor or Gothic revival -- simply choose grilles and colors to complement your style.

Vinyl Window Color Options

When thinking of vinyl windows, white is the color that typically comes to mind. However this material is available in a number of options to match a variety of exterior color schemes, including the colorful options seen on Queen Anne and Mission Revival homes common around San Francisco.

Double-Pane and Triple-Pane Windows

Single pane windows are common in older houses built before the 1970s. In Northern California and the San Francisco Bay Area, replacing the single-pane windows on an older home with new double-pane or triple-pane windows can help reduce your energy costs. With the mild climate and notorious fog, double-pane windows with insulating argon can keep Karl’s chill at bay.

Comparing Vinyl Windows

When replacing your windows, material should be one of your first considerations. Vinyl offers an affordable replacement option with very low maintenance requirements. When comparing wood vs vinyl windows, or fiberglass vs vinyl windows, consider the aesthetic gains against up-front cost, maintenance requirements and the style of your home in the city by the bay.

Product Lines

San Francisco Climate Recommendations

Rainy Weather

With persistent fog year-round and rain and drizzle from November through March, consider investing in moisture-resistant window materials, such as vinyl.

Low-E Protection

Keep warm in the winter by helping to reduce the heat loss from your home. Windows with panes of glass with Low-E may help keep your home insulated, blocking out the cold and helping keep the heat in.

Salty Air

In coastal climates, the glass in your patio doors is more vulnerable to corrosion from the salt in the air. The closer your home is to the water, the more susceptible you are to the effects. Consider vinyl to help maintain the integrity of your doors.
San Francisco Window Replacement

In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.

Why Choose Pella

  • Customized with You in Mind

    Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.

  • Built to Last

    Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.

  • We Come to You

    An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.

Explore Your Options with an Expert

A Pella Windows & Doors of Northern California expert can help you pick out a window that fits your home — and your style.

Frequently Asked Questions

