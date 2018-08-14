Walls of Glass Bring The Outdoors In

This gorgeous mountain home is modern meets rustic with its clean lines, expansive glass, and use of wood and stone. Floor to ceiling wood windows and sliding patio doors make you feel as if you were truly outdoors in this stunning Truckee, CA home. The windows and sliding patio doors have a dark wood stained interior with black exterior aluminum cladding to help protect against the elements. The builders did a great job of maximizing the use of windows to fit into the home's natural light design.