Walls of Glass Bring The Outdoors In
PostedbyPella Doors & Windows of Northern California
on August 14, 2018
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Martis Camp, Truckee, CA
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Home
Products Used:
This gorgeous mountain home is modern meets rustic with its clean lines, expansive glass, and use of wood and stone. Floor to ceiling wood windows and sliding patio doors make you feel as if you were truly outdoors in this stunning Truckee, CA home. The windows and sliding patio doors have a dark wood stained interior with black exterior aluminum cladding to help protect against the elements. The builders did a great job of maximizing the use of windows to fit into the home's natural light design.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.