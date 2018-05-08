Wood Window Inspiration from Favorite Painting

The homeowner of this 1974 San Jose home wanted his living room windows to match the painting he had on his wall.

We were able to match the window design of the painting to his new living room windows. The new windows not only improved the space aesthetically, but also have improved energy efficiency and functionality.

"When I look outside my house, I feel like I could be anywhere. I now have gorgeous arch top windows. It really transformed my space from inside, out.", said Kirk M., our customer.

Restoration Builders, Inc. installed the windows on this project.