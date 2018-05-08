Wood Window Inspiration from Favorite Painting
PostedbyPella Doors & Windows of Northern California
on May 8, 2018
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
San Jose, CA
Age of Structure:
1974
Area of Structure Involved:
Whole house, living room was main focus
Products Used:
The homeowner of this 1974 San Jose home wanted his living room windows to match the painting he had on his wall.
We were able to match the window design of the painting to his new living room windows. The new windows not only improved the space aesthetically, but also have improved energy efficiency and functionality.
"When I look outside my house, I feel like I could be anywhere. I now have gorgeous arch top windows. It really transformed my space from inside, out.", said Kirk M., our customer.
Restoration Builders, Inc. installed the windows on this project.
