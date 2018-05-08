<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Wood Window Inspiration from Favorite Painting

PostedbyPella Doors & Windows of Northern California

on May 8, 2018

Before

old picture windows before

After

new specialty windows after

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Trade

  • Location:

    San Jose, CA

  • Age of Structure:

    1974

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Whole house, living room was main focus

  • Products Used:

    Wood Windows, Specialty Windows

The homeowner of this 1974 San Jose home wanted his living room windows to match the painting he had on his wall.

We were able to match the window design of the painting to his new living room windows. The new windows not only improved the space aesthetically, but also have improved energy efficiency and functionality.

"When I look outside my house, I feel like I could be anywhere. I now have gorgeous arch top windows. It really transformed my space from inside, out.", said Kirk M., our customer.

Restoration Builders, Inc. installed the windows on this project.

