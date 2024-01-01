Northern Virginia Double-Hung Windows
Timeless Double-Hung Windows Elevate Traditional Northern Virginia Homes
It should come as no surprise that the historically rich Northern Virginia area is brimming with traditional architecture — from imposing Colonials and beautiful Federalists, to elaborate Victorians and striking Tudors. And the variety doesn’t stop there, with charming bungalows, Cape Cods and American Foursquares commonly found here as well. To accommodate this diverse range of architectural styles, NoVA homes need an adaptable window that blends an authentic, historic look with modern performance. Enter: the double-hung window.
Also known as sash windows, double-hung windows feature two operable sashes that slide vertically within the frame, so you can open the top or bottom sash for enhanced ventilation. Beyond the additional airflow, their ease-of-operation and timeless look make double-hung windows a popular pick among residents.
Commonly known as: sash windows, hung sash windows
