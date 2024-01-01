<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Northern Virginia Double-Hung Windows

Timeless Double-Hung Windows Elevate Traditional Northern Virginia Homes

It should come as no surprise that the historically rich Northern Virginia area is brimming with traditional architecture — from imposing Colonials and beautiful Federalists, to elaborate Victorians and striking Tudors. And the variety doesn’t stop there, with charming bungalows, Cape Cods and American Foursquares commonly found here as well. To accommodate this diverse range of architectural styles, NoVA homes need an adaptable window that blends an authentic, historic look with modern performance. Enter: the double-hung window.

Also known as sash windows, double-hung windows feature two operable sashes that slide vertically within the frame, so you can open the top or bottom sash for enhanced ventilation. Beyond the additional airflow, their ease-of-operation and timeless look make double-hung windows a popular pick among residents.

Commonly known as: sash windows, hung sash windows

Popular Local Trends & Styles

Traditional Style

If you’re worried that replacing your windows might jeopardize the integrity of your historic Northern Virginia home, don’t be. Our double-hung windows are true to traditional styles and materials, meet historic ordinances and can be customized to further reinforce your home’s authenticity.

Bay Windows

Bay windows are a defining characteristic of many historic home styles found around Northern Virginia. This configuration of three windows forms an angular curve that extends beyond the walls of the home, adding more space to a room. Double-hung windows are often used to form bay windows — flanking the central fixed window — because of their operable properties.

Special Shape Windows

Contemporary styles favor clean, straight lines, but the traditional architecture prevalent throughout Northern Virginia often incorporates rounder components. Thus, it’s common to incorporate a curved or half-circle shaped window above entry doors and double-hung windows, adding visual interest, increasing natural light flow and preserving historic integrity.

Wood Windows

Thanks to its natural insulating properties, wood has long been the preferred material for framing windows. Homeowners today still love the classic look of wood windows, their energy-efficient qualities and how easily they can enhance historic architecture and decor, which makes them a great choice for NoVA homes.

Northern Virginia Climate Recommendations

Diverse Climate

Prepare for cool winters and hot, humid summers with Pella® Impervia®. Our strong fiberglass is durable enough to withstand extreme heat and subzero cold.

Low-E Protection

Keep your home comfortable year-round with Low-E insulating glass that keeps summer heat and winter chills out, helping energy costs stay down.

Discreet Screens

Maximize natural light, fresh air and your view while keeping bugs out with our innovative Hidden Screen or Integrated Rolscreen®, which are only visible when your window is open.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I open the lower and/or upper sash of my vinyl double-hung window?
I need new windows. Where do I start?
What makes Pella's windows energy efficient?
What are the benefits of replacing my windows?