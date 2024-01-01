<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Northern Virginia Sliding Glass Doors

Customize Your Home with Versatile Sliding Glass Doors

With such close proximity to Washington D.C., Northern Virginia has seen rapid growth in recent years. New construction homes and high rises are springing up to meet demand. Whether a contemporary new home in Tysons Corner, a stylish condo in Pimmit Hills or a grand traditional-style home in McLean, a sliding glass door can provide Northern Virginia homeowners with an indoor-outdoor connection and ample natural light.

Sliding glass doors consist of one or more full-length panels that glide open along a track. Many homeowners appreciate the space-saving qualities of sliding patio doors. Unlike doors that operate on hinges and take up precious space in a room, sliding glass doors don’t require any additional interior space to accommodate opening, making them an especially ideal choice for narrow townhomes and condos where living space is at a premium. 

Commonly known as: sliding patio door, sliding door, exterior sliding door, gliding door, sliding deck door, gliding patio door

Popular Local Trends & Styles

Vinyl Sliding Patio Doors

Vinyl sliding patio doors are low-maintenance and energy-efficient. Pella offers vinyl sliding patio doors in the Pella® 250 Series product line. The vinyl sliding patio door is low-maintenance with a variety of popular styles and options to offer. The Pella 250 Series offers an optional integrated flush footbolt for home security.

Sliding Screen Doors*

Screen doors for sliding patio doors are popular among Northern Virginia homeowners as they make it easy to enjoy the beautiful weather and fresh breezes during mild spring and fall months and they help keep bugs and pests at bay during hot, humid summers.

Modern Sliding Patio Doors

Modern style is evident in Northern Virginia, particularly in many new construction homes and condominiums in the area. Modern sliding patio doors with clean lines and minimalist hardware complement the style well. These days, black sliding glass doors, which can enhance the modern look, are equally attractive on traditional-style homes.

Multi-Slide Patio Doors

Maximize the grandeur of one of McLean’s elegant homes with a multi-slide patio door. Constructed from solid wood and consisting of up to 10 full-length panels, a multi-slide patio door creates a stunning wall of glass in any space and heightens a home’s indoor-outdoor appeal. The multiple panels on a multi-slide patio door open up and tuck into pockets to create one seamless connection between an interior and exterior living space.

Product Lines

Northern Virginia Climate Recommendations

Low-E Protection

Keep your home comfortable year-round with Low-E insulating glass that will also help keep energy costs down.

Diverse Climate

Prepare for cool winters and hot, humid summers with Pella® Impervia®. This strong fiberglass, for both windows and patio doors, is durable enough to withstand extreme heat and subzero cold.

Weather Protection

Ensure your traditional Northern Virginia home’s wood patio doors are prepared for the seasons. Wood patio doors with exterior aluminum cladding can help protect your home from the elements.

Why Choose Pella?

  • Customized with You in Mind

    Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.

  • Built to Last

    Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.

  • We Come to You

    An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.

Find a Pella Showroom

Explore Your Options with an Expert

A Pella Windows & Doors of Northern Virginia expert can help you pick out a window that fits your home — and your style. Find your local Pella representative to schedule a free in-home consultation, measurement and estimate.

Frequently Asked Questions

