<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

New Natural Stain Windows Bring Light Into Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh

on July 17, 2018

Wood Replacement Windows with Natural Stain Front of House

Project Scope

The homeowners of this Pittsburgh, PA home were looking to replace their old front windows with a more natural stain. We used wood casement windows with a light stain and matching grilles. The customer was also looking to bring in more natural light and we were able to do just that for them. One of our Pella® Certified Installers was able to install these windows without any problems. In the end, the customers were thrilled with their new windows. 



Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now