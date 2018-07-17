New Natural Stain Windows Bring Light Into Home
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh
on July 17, 2018
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Pittsburgh, PA
Area of Structure Involved:
Front of house
Products Used:
The homeowners of this Pittsburgh, PA home were looking to replace their old front windows with a more natural stain. We used wood casement windows with a light stain and matching grilles. The customer was also looking to bring in more natural light and we were able to do just that for them. One of our Pella® Certified Installers was able to install these windows without any problems. In the end, the customers were thrilled with their new windows.
