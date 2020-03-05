Pella 350 Series Sliding Glass Door Upgrades Erie Patio
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh
on March 5, 2020
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Erie, PA
Area of Structure Involved:
Patio
Products Used:
The homeowner had an outdated-looking patio door that they wanted to upgrade to improve the look of the patio and energy efficiency of their home. They wanted a new color on the outside of the patio door but couldn't decide what color would best match the exterior of their home.
Our Pella Windows & Doors representative suggested a classic white to achieve a better look for the outside of the home. The transition to a white sliding glass door upgraded the patio and the homeowners love the look!
