Pella 350 Series Sliding Glass Door Upgrades Erie Patio

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh

on March 5, 2020

New white vinyl sliding patio door in Erie, PA, home

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Erie, PA

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Patio

  • Products Used:

    Sliding Patio Doors

The homeowner had an outdated-looking patio door that they wanted to upgrade to improve the look of the patio and energy efficiency of their home. They wanted a new color on the outside of the patio door but couldn't decide what color would best match the exterior of their home.

Our Pella Windows & Doors representative suggested a classic white to achieve a better look for the outside of the home. The transition to a white sliding glass door upgraded the patio and the homeowners love the look!





