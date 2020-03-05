Pella 350 Series Sliding Glass Door Upgrades Erie Patio

The homeowner had an outdated-looking patio door that they wanted to upgrade to improve the look of the patio and energy efficiency of their home. They wanted a new color on the outside of the patio door but couldn't decide what color would best match the exterior of their home.

Our Pella Windows & Doors representative suggested a classic white to achieve a better look for the outside of the home. The transition to a white sliding glass door upgraded the patio and the homeowners love the look!