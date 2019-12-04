6 Charities and Non-Profits that We Love

Holiday home improvement wouldn’t be very cheerful if it didn’t involve those that we give back to. It’s important for us to remember to be grateful for the great work we get to do and to give back when we can. In honor of the holidays, we’re sharing some of our favorite charities and non-profits that we work with.

The ALS Association Western PA Chapter

Founded in 1982 to serve those with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, this chapter supports 31 counties in Central and Western Pennsylvania. The Western Pennsylvania Chapter focuses primarily on services that help local patients and families living with ALS. They host fundraisers throughout the year to raise both funds and awareness including: The Walk to Defeat ALS, Advocacy Days, the Pittsburgh Marathon, and the CEO Soak. You can learn more about their mission here.

Philabundance Hunger Relief

Philabundance was founded in 1984 by Pamela Rainey Lawler who saw wasted food, people going hungry, and the gap between. Philabundance is a member of Feeding America and distributes more than 24 million pounds of food a year to those in need. They serve 90,000 people a week and are Delaware Valley’s largest hunger relief organization. You can donate to their efforts here.

Cuyahoga Valley Career Center

The Cuyahoga Valley Career Center is committed to developing young students in trade skills. Students train in the building, remodeling, maintenance, and repair of residential and commercial buildings and homes. At Pella of Pittsburgh, we regularly host students to inform them about the jobs available and the skills they’ll need in order to be successful in a career in the trades. You can learn more about their construction program here.

KDKA-TV Turkey Fund

This annual turkey fund collection helps provide Thanksgiving dinners for those with food insecurities in the KDKA-TV viewing area. Donations are collected by our Pitt Division every year and then are matched by PNC Bank. You can learn more about their efforts for next year here.

The Greater Cleveland Food Bank

The Greater Cleveland Food Bank seeks to bridge the food gap and provide nutritious meals. They’re the largest hunger relief organization in Northeastern Ohio. They served more than 350,000 people in 2019. If you’d like to donate to their mission, you can do so here.

Sunshine Foundation Charity

The Sunshine Foundation was founded in the 1960s and their sole purpose is to answer the dreams of chronically ill, seriously ill, physically challenged, and abused children ages 3 to 18, whose families cannot fulfill their requests due to financial strain that the child's illness may cause. If you’d like to donate to their cause, you can do so here.

These organizations are near and dear to our hearts and places that we happily donate both time and funds to because we believe in their missions. If you’re looking to give back and do good this year, we highly recommend these wonderful 6 charities, non-profits, and organizations.