All New Architect Series Windows Beautify Brick Home
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh
on May 22, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Warrendale, PA
Age of Structure:
Unknown
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Home
Products Used:
This Warrendale, Pennsylvania, homeowner needed to replace old windows that weren't energy efficient.
Many of the windows had a curved arch and the homeowners were worried this would limit their options when looking to replace.
We were able to customize Architect Series® double-hung windows to fit the shape. The new windows in the home fit perfectly and increase the overall energy efficiency of the brick home.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.