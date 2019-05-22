<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
All New Architect Series Windows Beautify Brick Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh

on May 22, 2019

Exterior of red brick home with all-new wood windows

Project Scope

This Warrendale, Pennsylvania, homeowner needed to replace old windows that weren't energy efficient.

Many of the windows had a curved arch and the homeowners were worried this would limit their options when looking to replace.

We were able to customize Architect Series® double-hung windows to fit the shape. The new windows in the home fit perfectly and increase the overall energy efficiency of the brick home.





