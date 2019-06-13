<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
All New Pella® Lifestyle Series Windows Update Erie Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh

on June 13, 2019

Before

Exterior view of wood Erie, Pennsylvania, home before all new windows.

After

Exterior view of Erie, Pennsylvania, home with all-new wood windows.

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Erie, PA

  • Age of Structure:

    Unknown

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Whole Home

  • Products Used:

    Wood Windows, Casement Windows

The windows on this Erie, Pennsylvania, home were not very energy efficient and were fading in color. The homeowners were excited to rejuvenate the outside look of their home.

We installed all new wood windows from Pella's Lifestyle Series that matched the original windows perfectly.

The new windows beautified the home and improved the overall energy efficiency.





