All New Pella® Lifestyle Series Windows Update Erie Home
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh
on June 13, 2019
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Erie, PA
Age of Structure:
Unknown
Area of Structure Involved:
Whole Home
Products Used:
The windows on this Erie, Pennsylvania, home were not very energy efficient and were fading in color. The homeowners were excited to rejuvenate the outside look of their home.
We installed all new wood windows from Pella's Lifestyle Series that matched the original windows perfectly.
The new windows beautified the home and improved the overall energy efficiency.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.