All New Vinyl Windows Transform Erie Home

The owner of this home in Erie, Pennsylvania, had outdated and mismatched windows. The inside of the windows ranged in color from natural wood to white to a bright red.

The homeowner wanted new windows that would improve the energy efficiency of their home and improve the look of the inside of the home as well. They also wanted windows that would be less upkeep and maintenance for them in the long run, as the upkeep required on their wood windows had resulted in a plethora of window and trim color.

The first step we took was to help the homeowner decide the color of their replacement windows. We recommended white windows to best match the home no matter what room they were in. Then, we helped the homeowner decide on the material. Between vinyl and fiberglass, they felt our vinyl options better fit their energy efficiency goals as well as their need for a low-maintenance solution.

Pella Encompass windows were the perfect fit, giving the homeowner ease of maintenance as well as greatly improved look and energy efficiency of the home. To fit the variety of openings left by the old windows, we installed both sliding and double-hung windows. This not only increased the function and the amount of light let into the home, but it also provided a cohesive yet varied and unique style for the home.

The homeowners love the results and can't believe how big a difference simply replacing with vinyl windows made for their home.