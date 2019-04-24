<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Allison Park Kitchen Gets Renovation

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh

on April 24, 2019

allison park home - kitchen bay window - inside home

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Allison Park, PA

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Kitchen

  • Products Used:

    Wood Windows, Bay Windows

These Allison Park, PA homeowners wanted to make an upgrade to their kitchen space. That included installing a bay window with a head and seat board. This beautiful addition of a bay window created with casement windows really enhanced the kitchen space!



