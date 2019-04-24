Allison Park Kitchen Gets Renovation
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh
on April 24, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Allison Park, PA
Area of Structure Involved:
Kitchen
Products Used:
These Allison Park, PA homeowners wanted to make an upgrade to their kitchen space. That included installing a bay window with a head and seat board. This beautiful addition of a bay window created with casement windows really enhanced the kitchen space!
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.