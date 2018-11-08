Angelo Associates Inc.: Pella Platinum Certified Contractor

Angelo Associates Inc. (AAI) is a Pella Platinum Certified Contractor and one of our most loyal Greater Pittsburgh area contractors. AAI has been renovating and installing Pella products in homes all over Southwestern Pennsylvania for over fifty years. It's owned and operated by Lisa Hurley, CMKBD (Certified Master Kitchen and Bath Designer). Dean Papciak is the window and door specialist for AAI and has been with the company for twenty-one years.

AAI and all of their design consultants have a stellar reputation around PA for both their design and field experience. They rely on their long-time expertise and knowledge of modern design-build best practices to work with homeowners to renovate their dream homes. A majority of AAI's client base comes from past customers and customer referrals. AAI maintains their ethics and values derived from their strong leadership and has developed a longstanding mutual respect with the clients of AAI.

This is a standard to which they also hold their vendors and partners to. The vendors and subcontractors utilized by AAI are known for their track records with quality products, top-notch work, and outstanding service. AAI prides themselves on their close professional relationships with their vendors and partners.

Pella Trade Sales Representative, Ken Hutchison, has worked with AAI and Papciak on many projects and holds him in high regard as a close colleague. Papciak has achieved the esteemed honor of Top Remodeler for us for the past 10 years.

With their exceptional team and top-notch vendors and partners, when it comes to window and door replacement, kitchen and bathroom renovations or remodeling, AAI stands out as one of the best and most respected businesses in the Greater Pittsburgh area. We’re proud to call them one of our Platinum Certified Contractors, as well as good friends!