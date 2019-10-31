<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Architect Series Double-Hung Black Windows Beautify Brick Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh

on October 31, 2019

Before

Exterior view of old double-hung windows

After

Exterior view of black-clad wood doubled-hung windows with prairie grille profile

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Pittsburgh, PA

  • Age of Structure:

    Unknown

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Front of Home

  • Products Used:

    Wood Windows, Double-Hung Windows

This Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, homeowner wanted new windows to upgrade the look of the home and improve the overall energy efficiency.

The homeowner wanted their windows to have a more unique look than they'd had previously.

We installed black Architect Series double-hung windows with prairie grille patterns. The new windows upgrade the home's energy efficiency and the black finish provides a more distinct look for their home.





