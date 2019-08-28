Architect Series Windows Transform Glenshaw Home

This Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, homeowner wanted to update their windows as they were having energy efficiency issues and also wanted to improve the aesthetic of the outside of their home. The decided to replace their windows in phases. We just completed the first phase.

We installed black Architect Series® Reserve double-hung windows with integrated Rolscreen® to give them more freedom and airflow.

The replacement gave the homeowners much better energy efficiency and an upgraded aesthetic, but also gave them some freedom and ease with their window screens.