Architect Series Windows Transform Glenshaw Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh

on August 28, 2019

Before

Old double-hung windows on a brick home

After

New wood black double-hung windows with traditional grille pattern on the upper sash

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Glenshaw, PA

  • Age of Structure:

    Unknown

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Front of Home

  • Products Used:

    Wood Windows, Double-Hung Windows

This Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, homeowner wanted to update their windows as they were having energy efficiency issues and also wanted to improve the aesthetic of the outside of their home. The decided to replace their windows in phases. We just completed the first phase.

We installed black Architect Series® Reserve double-hung windows with integrated Rolscreen® to give them more freedom and airflow. 

The replacement gave the homeowners much better energy efficiency and an upgraded aesthetic, but also gave them some freedom and ease with their window screens.





