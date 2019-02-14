<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Basement Window Replacement Increases Energy Efficiency

Pella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh

on February 14, 2019

Before

before image of warrendale home with new vinyl double hung and casement windows

After

another after image of warrendale home with new vinyl double hung and casement windows

Project Scope

Before

another before image of warrendale home with new vinyl double hung and casement windows

After

basement image of warrendale home with new vinyl double hung and casement windows
The homeowner of this Warrendale, OH home needed to fix the draft caused by the old windows in the basement. One window was next to the outer step of the basement and another had a cement indent around it to keep the ground away. We installed vinyl double-hung and sliding windows for this project. The new windows have updated the aesthetic of the home and improved the energy efficiency tremendously. 



