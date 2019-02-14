Basement Window Replacement Increases Energy Efficiency
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh
on February 14, 2019
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Warrendale, OH
Area of Structure Involved:
Basement
Products Used:
Before
After
The homeowner of this Warrendale, OH home needed to fix the draft caused by the old windows in the basement. One window was next to the outer step of the basement and another had a cement indent around it to keep the ground away. We installed vinyl double-hung and sliding windows for this project. The new windows have updated the aesthetic of the home and improved the energy efficiency tremendously.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.