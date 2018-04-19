<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Bay Window Update Brightens Living Room

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh

on April 19, 2018

Before

old wood bay window needing replacement

After

new bay window after replacement

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Erie, PA

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Living Room

  • Products Used:

    Bay Windows, Wood Windows

The homeowner of this Erie, PA home needed to replace her living room bay window. The bay window was stained wood. The new wood bay window and trim was painted white and really brightened the entire living room area



Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now