Bay Window Update Brightens Living Room
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh
on April 19, 2018
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Erie, PA
Area of Structure Involved:
Living Room
Products Used:
The homeowner of this Erie, PA home needed to replace her living room bay window. The bay window was stained wood. The new wood bay window and trim was painted white and really brightened the entire living room area
