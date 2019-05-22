<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Beautiful Black Windows Modernize Gibsonia Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh

on May 22, 2019

Before

Old windows with ornate grille pattern

After

New large fiberglass double-hung window with traditional grille pattern and black finish

Project Scope

The homeowners of this Gibsonia, Pennsylvania, home wanted windows that were durable, low-maintenance, and energy-efficient.

While aesthetic wasn't the primary reason for their replacement, the option to streamline the grille patterns and modernize the finish of their windows also excited the homeowners.

We replaced all of the dated windows throughout the home with new fiberglass windows in a black finish. The homeowners felt the new black windows modernized the aesthetic of their home, and they're ecstatic about the durability and lower maintenance requirements of their updated windows.




