Beautiful Black Windows Modernize Gibsonia Home
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh
on May 22, 2019
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Gibsonia, PA
Age of Structure:
Unknown
Area of Structure Involved:
Throughout the whole home
Products Used:
The homeowners of this Gibsonia, Pennsylvania, home wanted windows that were durable, low-maintenance, and energy-efficient.
While aesthetic wasn't the primary reason for their replacement, the option to streamline the grille patterns and modernize the finish of their windows also excited the homeowners.
We replaced all of the dated windows throughout the home with new fiberglass windows in a black finish. The homeowners felt the new black windows modernized the aesthetic of their home, and they're ecstatic about the durability and lower maintenance requirements of their updated windows.
