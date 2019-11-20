Beautiful Black Windows Modernize Warrendale Home

This Warrendale, Pennsylvania, homeowner had older, white windows that weren't meeting their expectations for energy efficiency. This, along with the desire to modernize their home, led the homeowners to replace their old windows.

We installed matching black fiberglass and wood windows in order to achieve the style and aesthetic the homeowner wanted, within their budget. This flexibility was important to the homeowners.

By being flexible with our replacement options and providing the homeowners with the option to match wood and fiberglass windows within their home we were able to provide them with a beautiful and modern window upgrade.

The new windows provide a fresh look, and the wood and fiberglass windows are also indistinguishable from each other. On the front side of the home, the homeowners wanted to upgrade the appearance of a set of windows, which we did by adding an elegant matching transom.

The homeowners are so happy with the new look of their home.