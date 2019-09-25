<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Beautiful Vinyl Replacement Windows for Brick Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh

on September 25, 2019

Before

Old white casement window on red brick home

After

White vinyl double-hung window on red brick home

Project Scope

These State College, Pennsylvania, homeowners had old windows that were beginning not very energy efficient.

The homeowners wanted new windows that would improve energy efficiency but would still look similar to the old windows.

We installed Pella® 250 Series vinyl replacement windows with traditional grille patterns. The new windows help improve the overall energy efficiency of the home and match the original windows. The homeowners are so happy with the final result!




Before

Old white double-hung windows on red brick home

After

New white vinyl double-hung windows with traditional grille patterns

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now