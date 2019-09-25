Beautiful Vinyl Replacement Windows for Brick Home
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh
on September 25, 2019
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
State College, PA
Age of Structure:
Unknown
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Home
Products Used:
These State College, Pennsylvania, homeowners had old windows that were beginning not very energy efficient.
The homeowners wanted new windows that would improve energy efficiency but would still look similar to the old windows.
We installed Pella® 250 Series vinyl replacement windows with traditional grille patterns. The new windows help improve the overall energy efficiency of the home and match the original windows. The homeowners are so happy with the final result!
Before
After
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.