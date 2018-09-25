Before and After: Front Entry Door Transformation in South Hills
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh
on September 25, 2018
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
South Hills, PA
Area of Structure Involved:
Entryway
Products Used:
The homeowners of this South Hills, Pennsylvania, home wanted to replace their old drafty front entry door. They wanted an entry door that updated the aesthetic of the home and was more energy efficient.
We installed a deep brown fiberglass entry door for this project. The new front door updates the aesthetic and energy efficiency of the home.
