<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Before and After: Front Entry Door Transformation in South Hills

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh

on September 25, 2018

Before

south hills pa home before getting new fiberglass entry door

After

after image of south hills home with new fiberglass entry door

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    South Hills, PA

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entryway

  • Products Used:

    Fiberglass Entry Doors

The homeowners of this South Hills, Pennsylvania, home wanted to replace their old drafty front entry door. They wanted an entry door that updated the aesthetic of the home and was more energy efficient.

We installed a deep brown fiberglass entry door for this project. The new front door updates the aesthetic and energy efficiency of the home.




Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now